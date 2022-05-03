Labour economist: Future of unions not looking good in South Africa
As the country observes May Day, different labour unions have been advocating for better working environments for employees throughout the country.
However, some experts say that labour unions are faced with a crisis when it comes to representing their members.
Andrew Levy, a labour economist said the future of labour unions does not look good unless if they are able to reinvent themselves.
If we look worldwide, unionism is not the currency of the 21st century. Unions in the last century have consistently been in decline in every country in the world. If we look at the unions in South Africa, membership has dropped significantly over the last decade along with the jobs that have gone. Unless if they are able to reinvent themselves and become more relevantAndrew Levy | labour economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment
In order for unions to “regain their relevance,” Levy said unions are still however important but their focus needs to change from “revolution” to finding ways to best meet the needs of workers.
