It could be a fifth wave or a 'flare-up' after lifting disaster rules - Dr Crisp





The Health Department's Dr Nicholas Crisp says officials can't say for certain whether SA is entering a fifth wave yet.

The public health specialist says South Africans should get vaccinated and take precautions either way.

The Health Department's deputy director-general Dr. Nicholas Crisp says it's unclear whether the latest increase in COVID-19 cases will turn out to be a "real wave".

South African scientists have been monitoring the rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases across the country.

Dr Crisp says it's still unclear whether the new cases will mark the start of a fifth wave of infections or if there has just been a "flare-up" after the end of the disaster regulations last month.

We're not sure whether this is a flare-up because of our change in behaviour since the end of the Disaster Management Act or whether there's genuinely something that is going to be sustained. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health

According to Dr Crisp, there's been a slight increase in hospitalisations compared to the last three months "but it's not the sorts of numbers that one expects in the middle of a wave."

He says that health teams will be keeping a close eye on whether there will be a significant rise in COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths.

Meanwhile, he's encouraged South Africans to mask up in enclosed spaces, continue hand hygiene habits, and get vaccinated.

For the public out there, all they need to know is that the numbers are rising. They are rising significantly but it's very different from the four previous waves that we've had. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health

We still think there will be a fifth wave, whether this is it or whether it's still to come with another variant is just a moot point. We need to protect ourselves and at the same time get our lives back. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health

Everybody should go out and get vaccinated and not wait until there's a panic when we do head into a real wave. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health

