NICD studying Omicron sub-variant as COVID-19 cases increase
Two new COVID-19 variants have been detected in wastewater in southwestern Johannesburg.
National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the Omicron sub-variant BA.4 may be what is driving positive cases in the country but studies are still ongoing.
On Monday, the country recorded 2,650 new cases with seven deaths.
Meanwhile, reports say the two variants have been detected in the U.S.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to National Institute for Communicable Diseases executive director Professor Adrian Puren about this.
The wastewater is certainly very critical as an early indicator or warning of transmission in communities. It is also linked to what we are doing with regard to sequencing cases that are at our hospitals.Professor Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
What we have noticed is that Omicron 2 was the initial variant that was dominant in the last month or two and that is it is going to be overtaken by two subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 for example, these are thought to be highly transmissible.Professor Adrian Puren, Executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Puren says they are currently studying how effective the covid-19 vaccines are against the BA. and BA.5.
What is critical around these changes is that if you are not vaccinated, the extent of immune drops or evasion is far greater than if you were vaccinated.Professor Adrian Puren, Executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
You should be getting your vaccine and if you are fully vaccinated you should get your booster.Professor Adrian Puren, Executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141432641_3d-rendering-coronavirus-cell-or-covid-19-cell-disease-in-blood.html
More from Local
Limpopo man spotted in Gauteng raises question as he was buried in March!
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
It could be a fifth wave or a 'flare-up' after lifting disaster rules - Dr Crisp
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the National Health Department's deputy director-general, Dr Nicholas Crisp.Read More
'No measles outbreak in SA yet, but low vaccination rate poses an ongoing risk'
Presenter Africa Melane chats to the National Health Department's Dr Lesley Bamford.Read More
Labour economist: Future of unions not looking good in South Africa
Andrew Levy, a labour economist said the future of labour unions does not look good unless they are able to reinvent themselves.Read More
South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us
The South African Youth Council on Monday said government needed to do more to invest in young people and their skills.Read More
Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy
Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them.Read More
DoH urges parents to fully vaccinate their children to prevent measles outbreak
The Department of Health is urging parents to take their children to be vaccinated as chief director for child health programme, Dr Lesley Bamford, states that there needs to be a 95% full vaccination rate to be confident that there will be no outbreak or rise in cases.Read More
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'
Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with various government leaders.Read More
Grateful Gibson Nzimande hopes to pay forward generosity shown by South Africans
It's not every day that someone can say that their life has changed overnight but that is what happened to the 34-year-old Gibson Nzimande, who went from being homeless to having a place to stay and a chance to complete his master's degree.Read More