Wakanda Food Accelerator Chefpreneur Programme
Guests
Miles Kubheka, trailblazing public speaker, Vuyopreneur and gastronomist. He is the founder, owner o
World of Work: Dealing with losing your job
Guests
Desigan Pillay, Industrial Relations Consultant
Health and wellness: Throat and vocal care
Guests
Dr Sibulele Cezula, Ear Nose and Throat Specialist at Netcare Sunninghill
Market Commentary
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
Latest Local
Limpopo man spotted in Gauteng raises question as he was buried in March! Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 May 2022 8:36 AM
It could be a fifth wave or a 'flare-up' after lifting disaster rules - Dr Crisp Presenter Mike Wills chats to the National Health Department's deputy director-general, Dr Nicholas Crisp. 3 May 2022 8:19 AM
NICD studying Omicron sub-variant as COVID-19 cases increase National Institute for Communicable Diseases executive director Professor Adrian Puren talks about the latest discoveries on coron... 3 May 2022 7:40 AM
View all Local
Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth in... 2 May 2022 10:11 AM
Municipality blamed for R43.5m Randfontein old age home being empty for 6 years Presenter Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana and the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Bronw... 2 May 2022 9:23 AM
SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert Presenter John Maytham chats to 'Defence Web' editor Guy Martin. 2 May 2022 8:10 AM
View all Politics
Labour economist: Future of unions not looking good in South Africa Andrew Levy, a labour economist said the future of labour unions does not look good unless they are able to reinvent themselves. 3 May 2022 6:26 AM
South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us The South African Youth Council on Monday said government needed to do more to invest in young people and their skills. 2 May 2022 7:46 PM
New policy to help regulate Joburg's informal traders: MMC Presenter Africa Melane chats to the City of Joburg's Nkululeko Mbudu and Johannesburg Informal Trader Platform chair Lulama Mali. 2 May 2022 7:27 PM
View all Business
How the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing SA fashion into the future Pippa Hudson speaks to creator, founder, and director of IFW Business, Nkano Senyolo, on the rise of SA fashion and how they aim t... 3 May 2022 6:36 AM
Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them. 2 May 2022 7:29 PM
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist. 30 April 2022 10:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
View all Sport
Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko' Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zonke Dikane says her full album will be out in... 29 April 2022 10:41 AM
Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career. 28 April 2022 11:59 AM
WATCH: Guy proposing marriage at McDonald's has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2022 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Africa
Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them. 2 May 2022 7:29 PM
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
NICD studying Omicron sub-variant as COVID-19 cases increase

National Institute for Communicable Diseases executive director Professor Adrian Puren talks about the latest discoveries on coronavirus.

Two new COVID-19 variants have been detected in wastewater in southwestern Johannesburg.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the Omicron sub-variant BA.4 may be what is driving positive cases in the country but studies are still ongoing.

On Monday, the country recorded 2,650 new cases with seven deaths.

Meanwhile, reports say the two variants have been detected in the U.S.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to National Institute for Communicable Diseases executive director Professor Adrian Puren about this.

The wastewater is certainly very critical as an early indicator or warning of transmission in communities. It is also linked to what we are doing with regard to sequencing cases that are at our hospitals.

Professor Adrian Puren, Executive Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

What we have noticed is that Omicron 2 was the initial variant that was dominant in the last month or two and that is it is going to be overtaken by two subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 for example, these are thought to be highly transmissible.

Professor Adrian Puren, Executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

Puren says they are currently studying how effective the covid-19 vaccines are against the BA. and BA.5.

What is critical around these changes is that if you are not vaccinated, the extent of immune drops or evasion is far greater than if you were vaccinated.

Professor Adrian Puren, Executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

You should be getting your vaccine and if you are fully vaccinated you should get your booster.

Professor Adrian Puren, Executive director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

Listen to the full interview below:




