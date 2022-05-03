Lady's reaction to her forgotten sex toy being returned from BnB goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: **Limpopo man spotted in Gauteng raises question as he was buried in March!**
Have you ever left one of your 'prized possession' at a BnB and it was returned?
Twitter user @@Kristen_Arnett shared how the owner of the BnB they stayed at reached out to arrange how they can give them back the sex toy they had forgotten.
Read about it in this tweet:
they offered to keep it for us for our next stay??? five star service— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) May 2, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117237958_adult-gifts-for-couples-close-up-photo-of-colorful-various-toys-dildos-prostate-massager-g-spot-vibr.html?vti=nq10uirtlf4q46xlji-1-1
More from Lifestyle
Health and wellness: How to protect your voice this flu season
Anyone who has ever lost their voice or had a sore throat knows that once that happens, there is not much else that you can think about.Read More
How the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing SA fashion into the future
Pippa Hudson speaks to creator, founder, and director of IFW Business, Nkano Senyolo, on the rise of SA fashion and how they aim to improve upon this.Read More
Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy
Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them.Read More
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington
South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist.Read More
Festival gives a platform to young jazz artists across the country
Nduduzo Makhathini speaks to John Perlman about the Youth Jazz Festival, which gives young South Africans an opportunity to engage with jazz.Read More
Kutlwano Yika: The aspiring singer redefining street performers
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Kutlwano Yika, an aspiring singer, about his career and unconventional approach performing on Unplugged.Read More
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges
Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final season of 'Superstore'.Read More
Lady trying to sell eight leftover doughnuts for R100 gets people talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.Read More