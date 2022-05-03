Lady's reaction to her forgotten sex toy being returned from BnB goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Have you ever left one of your 'prized possession' at a BnB and it was returned?

Twitter user @@Kristen_Arnett shared how the owner of the BnB they stayed at reached out to arrange how they can give them back the sex toy they had forgotten.

Read about it in this tweet:

they offered to keep it for us for our next stay??? five star service — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) May 2, 2022

