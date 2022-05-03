Limpopo man spotted in Gauteng raises question as he was buried in March!
A family in Limpopo in Ha-Gelebe outside Thohoyandou has been left shocked and confused after they buried their son in March 2022 but was later spotted in Gauteng.
To be certain about what is happening, the family dug up the grave and to their shock, they discovered a doll instead of a body.
Social media has been going abuzz trying to figure out what might have happened.
A boy who they claim died in March 2022 in Ha-Gelebe outside Thohoyandou and was buried…but it was later discovered that he was seen in Gauteng. His grave was dug open only to find a doll in the coffin. Via #BagoloNews pic.twitter.com/kc9oWFBhY5— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 2, 2022
A family from Ha-Gelebe, Thohoyandou, buried their 18 year-old son in March, only for the boy to be spotted in Gauteng. When grave was dug they found a, wait for it.....a DOLL.— Ntsandvo (@ntsandvose) May 2, 2022
