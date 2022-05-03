Johannesburg Water completes Marlboro reservoir repairs after vandalism damage





JOANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water said emergency repairs at the Marlboro reservoir were completed but it was regaining capacity.

Mobile tankers provided in affected areas, including Sunninghill, Morningside, Paulshof and Rivonia.

Johannesburg Water's Seipati Nyawuza said the water cuts were caused by vandalism at the reservoir.

“Customers in Marlboro and Kelvin areas will have low pressure while customers further on the network in Sunninghill, Wendywood, Paulshof may still have no water. Johannesburg Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their patience and understanding.”

