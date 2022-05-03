



JOHANNESBURG - The body of Hillary Gardee has been found.

The Economic Freedom Fighters confirmed on Monday that the body of the daughter of former party secretary general Godrich Gardee was located outside Nelspruit.

She had gone missing on Friday after being last seen at a shopping center.

A three-year-old child in her care was later found abandoned.

The EFF said the news has left the Gardee family distraught - with the collective leadership of the party at a loss for words.

EFF Statement On The Passing Of Hillary Gardee, Daughter Of Former Eff Secretary General Godrich Gardee pic.twitter.com/P2ZIK7RZIS — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 3, 2022

The EFF said the news of Hillary's passing have left her father, Godrich, with immeasurable devastation.

It said the former EFF secretary general is grappling with the pain of losing a child in such a callous, cruel and inhumane manner.

As tributes pour in for the Gardee family on social media, leader of the red berets Julius Malema has tweeted how "they killed her" saying "we will find them".

They killed her; #HerNameIsHillaryGardee. The daughter of our former SG Commissar @GardeeGodrich.May her soul rest in perfect permanent peace; we will find them.💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/QZs0J4CzaG — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 3, 2022

The party has described Hillary as an enthusiastic, kind and a loving individual who had a passion for information technology.

This article first appeared on EWN : EFF confirms Hillary Gardee's body has been found