Retrenchments, resignations & unfair dismissals: pointers for losing your job
Unemployment is not an unfamiliar concept for the average South African. Despite slow recovery in the economy, many business owners and employees are still facing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their livelihoods.
On his world of work feature, Clement Manyathela speaks to industrial relations consultant, Desigan Pillay, about how to tackle the dynamics of losing your job.
When changing workplaces after getting discharged from service, Pillay says transparency is the safest way to go about it.
He advises job seekers to be honest about being dismissed from their previous employer.
In an instance where an employee is found guilty of lying to their new employer, disciplinary action can be put in motion even after one is appointed.
I would definitely suggest that the employee, when being interviewed for the new job or prior to starting, has to divulge to the new company they have been dismissed.Desigan Pillay, Industrial Relations Consultant
Pillay describes retrenchment as a consensus seeking process between employer and employee.
Severance pay, which is monetary compensation given to employee after losing their job, will differ from bargaining counsels in different sectors.
He outlined that the general standard of practice is that an ex-employee should be paid one week's worth of remuneration according to the number of years they have worked.
Severance pay which is one week for every completed year of service... which is a full year, so if it's a year and a half there's only one week.Desigan Pillay, Industrial Relations Consultant
Pillay addressed a number of calls about being dismissed while being on probation, getting sued by your employer and serving an extended notice.
He suggests understanding what your employment stipulates about your rights and responsibilities and employee before signing on the dotted line.
The mere fact that the employee's signature is on the contract of employment stipulates that the employee understood.Desigan Pillay, Industrial Relations Consultant
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12658330_cutting-jobs.html?vti=nrv6dn7cs1h0euva8m-1-7
More from Business
'Diesel price hike will have HUGE knock-on effect for consumers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, and Alexander Forbes' Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Turning food tech innovators' skills into into own businesses
Clement Manyathela speaks to trailblazing public speaker and founder of Wakanda Food Accelerator Chefpreneur Programme, Miles Kubheka.Read More
Labour economist: Future of unions not looking good in South Africa
Andrew Levy, a labour economist said the future of labour unions does not look good unless they are able to reinvent themselves.Read More
South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us
The South African Youth Council on Monday said government needed to do more to invest in young people and their skills.Read More
New policy to help regulate Joburg's informal traders: MMC
Presenter Africa Melane chats to the City of Joburg's Nkululeko Mbudu and Johannesburg Informal Trader Platform chair Lulama Mali.Read More
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase
Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break from the increasing rates.Read More
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money?
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa in the exploration of space.Read More
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences
Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps.Read More
More from Local
'Diesel price hike will have HUGE knock-on effect for consumers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, and Alexander Forbes' Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to begin at 5pm: Eskom
Eskom says Due to a shortage of generation capacity Stage 2 load shedding will start from 5pm today until 5am on Monday.Read More
Johannesburg Water completes Marlboro reservoir repairs after vandalism damage
Mobile tankers provided in affected areas, including Sunninghill, Morningside, Paulshof and Rivonia.Read More
What in the megawatt? Stellies prof breaks down some of Eskom's 'energy jargon'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Professor Thinus Booysen from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Energy Department announces 12c petrol price decrease from Wednesday
The price of diesel is however expected to increase by 92 cents a litre.Read More
Limpopo man spotted in Gauteng raises question as he was buried in March!
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
It could be a fifth wave or a 'flare-up' after lifting disaster rules - Dr Crisp
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the National Health Department's deputy director-general, Dr Nicholas Crisp.Read More
NICD studying Omicron sub-variant as COVID-19 cases increase
National Institute for Communicable Diseases executive director Professor Adrian Puren talks about the latest discoveries on coronavirus.Read More
'No measles outbreak in SA yet, but low vaccination rate poses an ongoing risk'
Presenter Africa Melane chats to the National Health Department's Dr Lesley Bamford.Read More