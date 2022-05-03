Streaming issues? Report here
Retrenchments, resignations & unfair dismissals: pointers for losing your job

3 May 2022 3:07 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
unemployment rate
losing your job

Clement Manyethela, speaks to Industrial Relations Consultant, Desigan Pillay about dealing with losing your job.

Unemployment is not an unfamiliar concept for the average South African. Despite slow recovery in the economy, many business owners and employees are still facing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their livelihoods.

On his world of work feature, Clement Manyathela speaks to industrial relations consultant, Desigan Pillay, about how to tackle the dynamics of losing your job.

When changing workplaces after getting discharged from service, Pillay says transparency is the safest way to go about it.

He advises job seekers to be honest about being dismissed from their previous employer.

In an instance where an employee is found guilty of lying to their new employer, disciplinary action can be put in motion even after one is appointed.

I would definitely suggest that the employee, when being interviewed for the new job or prior to starting, has to divulge to the new company they have been dismissed.

Desigan Pillay, Industrial Relations Consultant

Pillay describes retrenchment as a consensus seeking process between employer and employee.

Severance pay, which is monetary compensation given to employee after losing their job, will differ from bargaining counsels in different sectors.

He outlined that the general standard of practice is that an ex-employee should be paid one week's worth of remuneration according to the number of years they have worked.

Severance pay which is one week for every completed year of service... which is a full year, so if it's a year and a half there's only one week.

Desigan Pillay, Industrial Relations Consultant

Pillay addressed a number of calls about being dismissed while being on probation, getting sued by your employer and serving an extended notice.

He suggests understanding what your employment stipulates about your rights and responsibilities and employee before signing on the dotted line.

The mere fact that the employee's signature is on the contract of employment stipulates that the employee understood.

Desigan Pillay, Industrial Relations Consultant



