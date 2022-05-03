Health and wellness: How to protect your voice this flu season





The seasons are changing and that means one thing: flu season is coming.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Sibulele Cezula about throat and vocal care and how to prepare for this coming flu season.

Anyone who has ever lost their voice or had a sore throat knows that once that happens, there is not much else that you can think about. With that in mind, Dr Cezula gives a few helpful tips on how to protect your throats once you’re sick such as:

Avoid irritants to the vocal cords, such as smoking or secondhand smoke.

Avoid anything that can cause acid reflux, such as certain over-the-counter medication, especially painkillers.

Make sure to keep well hydrated, try drink up to 2l of water a day and humidify your environment.

Pay attention your diet, avoid excessive alcohol or coffee consumption as this can irritate your throat.

The best way to prevent a sore throat and illness is just to live a generally healthy lifestyle, according to Dr Cezula.

An overall healthy lifestyle is very good for your vocal cords; they need to be nicely hydrated at all times. Dr Sibulele Cezula, Ear Nose and Throat Specialist at Netcare Sunninghill

