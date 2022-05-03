Stage 2 load shedding to begin at 5pm: Eskom
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5pm today until 5am on Monday next week.
The utility said due to severe generation capacity this load shedding was caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators.
Eskom said it would monitor the system and implement any changes as required.
This article first appeared on EWN : Stage 2 load shedding to begin at 5pm: Eskom
More from Local
Johannesburg Water completes Marlboro reservoir repairs after vandalism damage
Mobile tankers provided in affected areas, including Sunninghill, Morningside, Paulshof and Rivonia.Read More
What in the megawatt? Stellies prof breaks down some of Eskom's 'energy jargon'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Professor Thinus Booysen from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Energy Department announces 12c petrol price decrease from Wednesday
The price of diesel is however expected to increase by 92 cents a litre.Read More
Limpopo man spotted in Gauteng raises question as he was buried in March!
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
It could be a fifth wave or a 'flare-up' after lifting disaster rules - Dr Crisp
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the National Health Department's deputy director-general, Dr Nicholas Crisp.Read More
NICD studying Omicron sub-variant as COVID-19 cases increase
National Institute for Communicable Diseases executive director Professor Adrian Puren talks about the latest discoveries on coronavirus.Read More
'No measles outbreak in SA yet, but low vaccination rate poses an ongoing risk'
Presenter Africa Melane chats to the National Health Department's Dr Lesley Bamford.Read More
Labour economist: Future of unions not looking good in South Africa
Andrew Levy, a labour economist said the future of labour unions does not look good unless they are able to reinvent themselves.Read More
South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us
The South African Youth Council on Monday said government needed to do more to invest in young people and their skills.Read More