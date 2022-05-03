Stage 2 load shedding to begin at 5pm: Eskom





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5pm today until 5am on Monday next week.

The utility said due to severe generation capacity this load shedding was caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators.

Eskom said it would monitor the system and implement any changes as required.

