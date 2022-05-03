Streaming issues? Report here
Stage 2 load shedding to begin at 5pm: Eskom

3 May 2022 2:04 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Load shedding
Stage 2 load shedding
Load Shedding by Eskom
Load shedding schedule
evening load shedding
Stage 2 Eskom

Eskom says Due to a shortage of generation capacity Stage 2 load shedding will start from 5pm today until 5am on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5pm today until 5am on Monday next week.

The utility said due to severe generation capacity this load shedding was caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators.

Eskom said it would monitor the system and implement any changes as required.


This article first appeared on EWN : Stage 2 load shedding to begin at 5pm: Eskom




