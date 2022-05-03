



Dove's long-running 'Self-Esteem Project' has come up with another campaign to boost young people's confidence in their natural beauty.

The almost 4-minute-long mini-movie focuses on what the brand says is the toxic beauty advice young girls get to see online.

"In Toxic Influence... mothers and their daughters confront toxic beauty advice on social media and how it’s become normalized for many girls around the world."

Screengrab from Dove Self-Esteem Project movie posted on YouTube

The film uses face-mapping technology to put some of this 'advice' in the mouths of the girls' mothers.

One example: 'Baby Botox is amazing. You're never too young to start.'

Hearing these words come out of their moms' mouths succeeds in extreme shock value, and branding expert Andy Rice picks the campaign for his advertising hero of the week.

Dove is one of the stable of Unilever brands that has focused on what they call 'sustainable living', so it's not just about it washes whiter, but it does so in a way that might help the community, might help the individual... which is the way purposeful brands are going. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Dove has done that over the years... This is the next in a series of case studies of Dove addressing the issue of natural beauty and of self-esteem in young girls... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice