Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance





The remains of houses that were damaged in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022. Picture: GCIS

As a young man, Ntando Kubheka saw how traditional insurance cover excluded millions of homes located in the townships and rural villages of South Africa.

The entrepreneur founded Sugar Insure at the end of 2019 to provide the people living in these structures with insurance protection.

Our vision is to provide SA’s most vulnerable citizenry with an affordable, simple and practical means to #insure and protect their homes, contents of their homes from the consequences of #theft, #weathercatastrophe and #climatechange regardless of how these homes were built. pic.twitter.com/wIkCtov3y1 — Ntando Kubheka (@sharingpioneer) April 30, 2022

Kubheka says the harrowing scenes that unfolded during the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods brought back memories of his own family's home and possessions being swept away during his childhood.

The reality is that the majority of homes and possessions lost in these floods are not insured. They are shacks, township and rural homes which for the most part are uninsurable in traditional insurance markets because they are deemed to be built outside of acceptable building standards. Ntando Kubheka, CEO - Sugar Insure

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kubheka on The Money Show.

From our point of view, everybody deserves cover... Everybody deserves access to financial products... not only products that protect their lives, but also seek to protect the legacies which are built around their homes and assets that people are collecting on a daily basis. Ntando Kubheka, CEO - Sugar Insure

What we've seen is that there's no specific focus to offering these products from the traditional insurance sector, so we came in and designed a business around providing products that are fit for process for the underserved market. Ntando Kubheka, CEO - Sugar Insure

Most of the banks, traditionally, viewed the lower- to middle-end of the market as unbankable and the insurers are viewing the same market as 'uninsurable'. Ntando Kubheka, CEO - Sugar Insure

The rules they are applying are traditional rules. The lens through which we view this market is quite different. Ntando Kubheka, CEO - Sugar Insure

Kubheka says this is not only a South African problem, using countries in Latin America and Africa itself as a comparison.

Sugar sees this segment of the market as one with huge potential.

It's a big market of people who are underserved, who have properties that are considered to be informal and uninsurable. We see a way to insure these products and still come in at a price that is affordable to the market. Ntando Kubheka, CEO - Sugar Insure

Listen to Kubheka explain how Sugar Insure's model works:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance