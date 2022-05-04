[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding expert Andy Rice to give his pick of the week’s advertising heroes and zeros.
This week Rice zoomed in on a whole category for his "zero", triggered by a TV commercial for the new K Dolce & Gabbana fragrance for men.
The campaign is shot in a period villa and oozes luxury and indolence.
Rice appreciates the beautiful photography; his beef is with the stereotypical advertising this ultra-luxury market segment produces.
Great big bold visuals of sultry Italian models strutting their way through luxury homes and hotels, very little copy... the brands are all crowded into the same room saying the same things.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I just wonder why someone's not saying 'well surely with art direction or copy we could break away from that model'... but they don't seem to be trying, and spending huge amounts of money...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
While Dolce & Gabbana might be the fall guys for this particular observation I think they're not alone in this space of really quite dreary, formulaic but expensive advertising.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (D&G discussion at 10:39):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUVXrQBwTOU
More from Business
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Africa's travel exhibitors share experiences at this year's indaba
From Cape to Cairo, Clement Manyathela spotlights guests that contribute to Africa's tourism industry through business or pleasure.Read More
SAA focuses on reconnecting the continent through African partnership
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Airways chief commercial officer Simon Newton-Smith.Read More
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.Read More
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?
In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.Read More
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses
Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.Read More
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants
The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.Read More
More from Opinion
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'
The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land and labour.Read More
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade
Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.Read More
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice
#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.Read More
Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy
Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them.Read More
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel
A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.Read More
More from Lifestyle
WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing
The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features.Read More
The upside of failure: What does failure mean to David Kau?
Comedian David Kau had his first exposure of what it means to fail from school.Read More
How to know if you are in a parent-child relationship dynamic with your spouse
Clement Manyathela chats to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Zwane about the different dynamics of a parent-child relationship.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
We fulfill an average of 4.7 dreams every day countrywide - Reach For A Dream
Reach For A dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos says people should support the cause and buy slipper stickers for R20.Read More
Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to counselling therapist Lauren Moore.Read More
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day
Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.Read More
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More