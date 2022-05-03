What is pulmonary hypertension?





Pulmonary hypertension is a disease that approximately 75 million people suffer from around the world. It causes dangerously high blood pressure in the lungs that can affect breathing, the heart and can potentially lead to heart failure.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Callista Greeff, the chairperson of the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of South Africa, and Sandra Small who's living with the disease, to find out more about it and how it affects people’s lives.

Greeff’s son, who is now nine years old, was diagnosed with the disease just after he was born, and she ended up moving from Pretoria to Cape Town with him as the lower altitude gave him some degree of relief from his condition.

When you go for a run and you get out of breath, your arteries in your lungs get constricted. That same feeling is the feeling the pulmonary hypertension patients feel always. Callista Greeff, Chairperson of the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of South Africa

One of the difficulties for many patients that pulmonary hypertension struggle with is that they often do not look visibly ill, so despite the fact that they may be struggling, others can often have high or unrealistic expectations of what they are able to do.

Small, who was diagnosed over two decades ago, says there are many things that she finds extremely challenging as a result of her illness.

I used to work, I was put on a disability pension because I couldn’t work anymore. Walking is really difficult, even normal household things, cleaning the house, gardening, everything is a struggle. Sandra Small, Pulmonary Hypertension sufferer

World Pulmonary Hypertension Day is on 5 May and aims to bring attention to this frequently mis- or underdiagnosed condition.

