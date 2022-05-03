Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
'Diesel price hike will have HUGE knock-on effect for consumers'

3 May 2022 6:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Petrol price
Fuel prices
Food prices
The Money Show
Paraffin price
Bruce Whitfield
Road Freight Association
Diesel price
Gavin Kelly
Isaah Mhlanga
road transport
Russia Ukraine conflict
diesel shortage

Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, and Alexander Forbes' Isaah Mhlanga.

While petrol becomes cheaper on Wednesday, diesel is set to jump in price.

The petrol price goes down by 12c a litre, but diesel users will pay 92c (0.005% sulphur) or 98c (0.05% sulphur) more per litre.

The price of paraffin goes up by 79.60c/l.

RELATED: Energy Department announces 12c petrol price decrease from Wednesday

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy attributed the diesel price hike to a shortage "due to lower exports from Russia as a major exporter of distillate fuel, low inventories globally and higher demand for distillates.”

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail on the reasons for these fuel pricing differences from Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

He also interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

© imageegami5/123rf.com

Kelly warns of the knock-on effect of the diesel price hike for consumers.

It's going to have a HUGE knock-on effect.

Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

Kelly notes that while some hauliers have the luxury of contracts, many of South Africa's transporters don't.

That's a rand a litre, and there are a number of transporters who really live from hand to mouth... They've got to go out there and find work and for them, that would be the deal breaker... They'll now say 'I'm going to have to charge you x amount more for every kilometre that I drive your load'...

Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

Those with contracts can build the fluctuation into the pricing (and we haven't seen many decreases over the last couple of months), so they would be relatively safe.

Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

At the end of the day, you and I are going to be paying more because everything 88% of all the goods are transported on the road in the country.

Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

Listen to the interviews with Mhlanga and Kelly in the audio clips below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Diesel price hike will have HUGE knock-on effect for consumers'




