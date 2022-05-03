'Diesel price hike will have HUGE knock-on effect for consumers'
While petrol becomes cheaper on Wednesday, diesel is set to jump in price.
The petrol price goes down by 12c a litre, but diesel users will pay 92c (0.005% sulphur) or 98c (0.05% sulphur) more per litre.
The price of paraffin goes up by 79.60c/l.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy attributed the diesel price hike to a shortage "due to lower exports from Russia as a major exporter of distillate fuel, low inventories globally and higher demand for distillates.”
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail on the reasons for these fuel pricing differences from Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
He also interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.
Kelly warns of the knock-on effect of the diesel price hike for consumers.
It's going to have a HUGE knock-on effect.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Kelly notes that while some hauliers have the luxury of contracts, many of South Africa's transporters don't.
That's a rand a litre, and there are a number of transporters who really live from hand to mouth... They've got to go out there and find work and for them, that would be the deal breaker... They'll now say 'I'm going to have to charge you x amount more for every kilometre that I drive your load'...Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Those with contracts can build the fluctuation into the pricing (and we haven't seen many decreases over the last couple of months), so they would be relatively safe.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
At the end of the day, you and I are going to be paying more because everything 88% of all the goods are transported on the road in the country.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Listen to the interviews with Mhlanga and Kelly in the audio clips below:
