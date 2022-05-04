Executive pay and inequality: Should CEOs get massive remunerations?
It is no secret that there is extreme inequality in our country, and the announcement that Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman would be receiving about R300 million in remunerations draws attention to the need for conversation around this.
John Perlman speaks to Tracey Davies, director at Just Share, about how executive pay is determined and whether this type of remuneration for CEOs is justified.
The discussion around CEOs earning millions of rands is something that many people are divided on, with some believing that they deserve a reward for running a successful company, and others arguing that it creates greater inequality between workers and their leaders.
Davies says regardless of whether or not someone believes these rewards are deserved, you cannot deny that there is extreme and worsening inequality in our country.
Whether or not you agree that any particular CEO does or doesn’t deserve a reward like this, the fact is that we all know that in South Africa inequality is severe and it is getting worse. A major contributor to that inequality is the fact that over the past two decades, the earning growth among low and medium earners has essentially been stagnant.Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share
She also argued that if we continue to justify these massive earnings for CEOs, who are berating their employees for asking for wage increases above inflation, we will not make any progress towards equality.
Listen to the audio for more:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56470691_rich-man-with-clock-and-money-background.html?vti=obej62doqw9cnhqaje-1-5
More from Business
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Africa's travel exhibitors share experiences at this year's indaba
From Cape to Cairo, Clement Manyathela spotlights guests that contribute to Africa's tourism industry through business or pleasure.Read More
SAA focuses on reconnecting the continent through African partnership
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Airways chief commercial officer Simon Newton-Smith.Read More
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.Read More
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?
In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.Read More
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses
Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.Read More
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants
The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.Read More