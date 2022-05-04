More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks
- There's been a rapid rise in cases of immigrants kidnapped for ransom in the Eastern Cape
- Provincial Hawks spokesperson Yoliswa Mgolodela says most of the cases have taken place in the rural parts of the province
- Half of the 14 cases reported in recent months are before the court
- Kidnappers have asked for as much as R20 million to secure the release of the victims
The Hawks is investigating what seems to be a spike in immigrant kidnappings in the Eastern Cape.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Yoliswa Mgolodela says there have been at least 14 cases of immigrants kidnapped for ransom in recent months.
According to Mgolodela, most of the cases have taken place in the rural parts of the province such as Ngcobo, Butterworth, Cofimvaba, Tsomo, Nqamakwe, and Cala.
There have also been some cases reported in busier hubs such as Mthatha, East London, King Williams Town, and Queens Town.
It's understood that most of the victims are usually business owners who run outlets such as spaza shops and hardware stores.
They are mostly from Somalia, Ethiopia, and Pakistan, Mgolodela says.
Of the 14 cases currently under investigation, seven are before the court while the rest are awaiting a decision on whether or not to prosecute.
Mgolodela claims ransom demands have been as high as R20 million but in reality, ransom payments have ranged from R60,000 to R800,000 with the help of police negotiators.
She argues that some of the kidnappings may be motivated by the high competition for business in the province.
"This has taken the province by storm... investigators have to move up and down in order to control the situation because the conduct is mushrooming at a very high rate", Mgolodela explains.
We are talking about Pakistani nationals, Ethiopians, Somalians that have been kidnapped.Yolisa Mgolodela, Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson - Hawks
These are allegations because no case has been finalised or decided yet. So, some are still awaiting DPP decision before trial, and a few have started being on trial process.Yolisa Mgolodela, Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson - Hawks
It's not that it's the South Africans who are targeting the immigrants, [among] themselves there are allegations that they are kidnapping each other. So, it's on both ways.Yolisa Mgolodela, Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson - Hawks
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks
Source : Sethembiso Zulu
More from Local
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Mbalula: Toll fees at Tongaat, Umvoti suspended to help flood-hit communities
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said this during his visit to inspect how roads are being reconstructed in the province.Read More
Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'
In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.Read More
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
'All these regulations have done very little to protect people from COVID-19'
Wits University dean of the faculty of Health Sciences Professor Shabir Madhi says people are wearing the wrong masks and wearing them wrong.Read More
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.Read More
City of Tshwane phasing out ambulance services, provincial govt to take over
Bongani Bingwa speaks to MMC for Community Safety at the City of Tshwane Alderman Grandi Theunissenabout the provincialisation of ambulance services.Read More