Eskom loses R2-billion to cable theft per year, blames scrap metal market
Eskom says it has noted an increase in vandalism at their sites and this costing them billions of rands.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Eskom group security acting general manager Advocate Karen Pillay says the remote sites are often vandalised to a state of total disrepair.
Pillay says the groups that steal the cables present themselves heavily armed and they are properly organised. She adds that they are more vulnerable when there is power failure.
The power utility is currently implementing stage two power cuts due to a lack of generation capacity.
At Eskom we experience approximately R2-billion in losses as a result of cable theft. Between all of the SOEs in the country particularly Prasa, Telkom and Eskom it equates to approximately R7-billion losses per annum.Adv Karen Pillay, Acting general manager - Eskom group security
Pillay says the scrap market seems to be the driver of stolen cables and they have been working with law enforcement to curb the thievery.
We have noted that the incidents are becoming more serious, organised to be more brazen, more equipped and they make off with large quantities o copper cables.Adv Karen Pillay, Acting general manager - Eskom group security
We have seen with the latest incidents that the recipients of the stolen copper are the scrap metal dealers.Adv Karen Pillay, Acting general manager - Eskom group security
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Mbalula: Toll fees at Tongaat, Umvoti suspended to help flood-hit communities
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said this during his visit to inspect how roads are being reconstructed in the province.Read More
Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'
In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.Read More
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
'All these regulations have done very little to protect people from COVID-19'
Wits University dean of the faculty of Health Sciences Professor Shabir Madhi says people are wearing the wrong masks and wearing them wrong.Read More
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.Read More
City of Tshwane phasing out ambulance services, provincial govt to take over
Bongani Bingwa speaks to MMC for Community Safety at the City of Tshwane Alderman Grandi Theunissenabout the provincialisation of ambulance services.Read More