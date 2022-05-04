NPA pleased with court ruling freezing over R1bn in Gupta-linked assets





The Investigating Directorate (ID) has welcomed the ruling from the Gauteng High Court ruling that unfroze R1 billion in assets linked to the alleged looting of Transnet by Gupta associates.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, ID national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says a curator will be hired to see what monies still need to be recovered from the other associates.

In 2020, when the court decided that this restraint should be discharged we were battered, to say the least. Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigating directorate national spokesperson - The National Prosecuting Authority

What this means going forward is that we need to buckle up and continue with our investigation and take this forward in terms of the criminal aspect. Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigating directorate national spokesperson - The National Prosecuting Authority

