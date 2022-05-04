Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview
Interviewing for a new job can be a daunting experience and considering South Africa's labour market, finding employment has become increasingly difficult in recent years.
Whether it is employers rolling three roles into one or demanding three years of experience for an entry-level role, expectations are at an all-time high for those seeking employment.
Breakfast show host Refilwe Moloto chats to Silke Rathbone, a principal partner at Labour Excel, and Megan Prosser, senior manager at Robert Walters South Africa, about an inverse phenomenon - navigating job interviews and salary expectations as an empowered employee.
Potential employees must not forget that they are also interviewing the company
Job applicants should not hold back when it comes to asking necessary questions at the start of the interview process.
Prosser says that employees should not fall for the misconception that they do not have a say during the interview stages.
She advises candidates to be confident and believe in their abilities, which will prompt a more balanced conversation around job expectations and salary negotiation.
I think there's a perception when people are interviewing that the employer holds all the cards and we are sort of cattle or pawns in that process, but that is not the case at all.Megan Prosser, Labour lawyer and principal partner at Labour Excel
When asked to submit certain assignments to prove your competence, Prosser added that one should not hesitate to negotiate for more time and flexibility, especially when an individual is already employed full-time.
If you have the confidence that you are a talented candidate, which we should all have confidence in our unique abilities, you should be able to, in a respectful and polite way, ask for flexibility.Megan Prosser, Labour lawyer and principal partner at Labour Excel
Emails are a bad place for negotiation
Talking about salary negotiation can be a difficult conversation for both employer and employee, however, communicating via email can only worsen the experience.
While Rathbourne advises that job seekers only have the conversation at the end of the process, she along with Prosser, agree that emails should not be the place to do it.
This is because it is harder to interpret tone and sincerity over text as opposed to a telephone call or in-person discussion.
Emails are a bad place for negotiation. They are prone to misunderstanding. Tone is very difficult to negotiate in an email.Megan Prosser, Labour lawyer and principal partner at Labour Excel
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview
More from Business
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Africa's travel exhibitors share experiences at this year's indaba
From Cape to Cairo, Clement Manyathela spotlights guests that contribute to Africa's tourism industry through business or pleasure.Read More
SAA focuses on reconnecting the continent through African partnership
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Airways chief commercial officer Simon Newton-Smith.Read More
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.Read More
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?
In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.Read More
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses
Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.Read More
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants
The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.Read More