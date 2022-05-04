Advocate Teffo's arrest in court was a display of power, says legal analyst





Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released a statement on Tuesday stating that the manner in which Advocate Malesela Teffo was arrested while in court 'showed disrespect for the judiciary'.

Teffo, defence lawyer for the four of the five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, was arrested in the Pretoria High Court last week.

Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala, in agreement with Chief Justice Zondo, says the incident shouldn't have happened in the courtroom as judiciary considers it a sacred place.

In South Africa we have a separation of powers which says you can't just come into another terrain and do as you please Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal analyst

Zikalala added that the arrest of Advocate Teffo in full glare of the media was in contravention of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The act states that the use of force is something that must only be used in extreme cases, but in this case, it was a display of power, he says.

He suggests that waiting in the parking lot or following him home would have been a better alternative.

The use of force must be used in extreme cases, must be used where the facts of the matter actually necessitate the use of that particular force. Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal analyst

We are not saying that the person is guilty or not guilty but what we are saying is that the manner in which you are executing the arrest warrant should not be done inside a courtroom. Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal analyst

The warrant for his arrest date back to January and pertained to his failure to appear in court for trespassing and assault charges.