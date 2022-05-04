MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'
In the words of Lot Ndlovu: “The race issue should enjoy more priority than the class issue.”
Lot Ndlovu had delivered a thought-provoking speech at a Black Management Forum (BMF) conference about the role of the black middle class, and how the ideological bond between the masses and the black middle class must remain intact. He reflected on the need for black people to remain true to their collective struggles and debunk middle class tendencies that seek to separate blacks from the black “thing”.
So, what is the black “thing”? It is both a statement of affirmation, and a philosophical outcome. Blackness is the preamble and state of a racial group that has both talent and purpose. Blackness is the engine of our identity, and it seeks to boldly stand without fear in the world. Blackness is who we are, is it what we love, in spite of the suspicions about it, it remains a necessary and apt description of a capable people. The “thing” is the agenda that must take root, first at a personal level, for it to be effective. It is the great task to remove the barriers that black people are experiencing, such as perpetual poverty, unemployment, and inequality. The thing seeks to create a new narrative that black people can run successful enterprises and build sustainable black capital, for the benefit of the masses.
If there was a time where South Africans are grappling with what the race issue entails, it is now. The growing misnomer that we cannot fully discuss black issues in this country is not correct. Lot Ndlovu was emphasising that we should not shy away from the issues that affect black people collectively and that we must be direct and fearless in our articulation of black issues. The class discourse tends to lack context and relevance, it places unique black issues outside of the historical account and promotes individualism at best. The class discourse interferes with our quest to humanise the economy through the African philosophy of Ubuntu. By focusing our energies on the race issue, which is the black thing, we use this lens to understand the world and what needs to happen to redefine the economic landscape of the county.
The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of whitecpeople, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land, and labour. White people control these factors having laid that foundation historically, and we are living through the consequences of their decisions. Even when we celebrate workers day, the black thing is swept under the carpet, and labour is consistently told to accept the decisions of business. The role of Nedlac in elevating the black thing must also be questioned, in that business has the strongest voice in that forum and in the country at large. Nedlac seems to be a placeholder and sanitiser of the conscious of business and their continued denial of the black thing. You cannot subjugate a people for more than 300 years and expect to take a back seat as business in transforming the country and blaming government for all the challenges. The BMF had argued in its paper to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1996, that business never resisted the tenants of apartheid.
Business embraced the suppression of the “bantu” in the workplace, and that legacy lives on.
Black management that ascends the corporate ladder is faced with either turning a blind eye to systems that suppress the workers, or actively works to bridge the gap in the workplace. The black thing has died down in the private sector, where we now see more black mangers leaving the sector and opting to work in other business types. Without black people working in the economy this country will never perform at its optimum level, underpinned by a clear matching of skills needed and those that are produced in the education system.
The relationship between labour and management has always been characterised by hostility, insecurity, mistrust, and strict adherence to processes and even tokenism. Black management needs to step up its fight for the black thing, in all business types. Just like most colours need black to create them, the rainbow nation will fail without the black thing, we must be in everything, think through everything, engage everyone, striving to be one, so that everyone can prosper.
Monde Ndlovu is head of advocacy and thought-leadership at the Black Management Forum.
This article first appeared on EWN : MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_165721725_2022-on-stack-of-coins-with-growth-graph-on-white-background-business-success-concept-and-growth-ide.html?vti=m8kkim56hxz3j5mh71-1-97
More from Opinion
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.Read More
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade
Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.Read More
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice
#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.Read More
Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy
Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them.Read More
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel
A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.Read More
More from Politics
'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying
Clement Manyathela speaks to provincial treasurer of the ANC Eastern Cape, Babalo Madikizela, about the highly contested conference.Read More
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants
The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.Read More
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees.Read More
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".Read More
SA's 30-day transitional COVID-19 measures expire at midnight - what now?
The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner was joined by the Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale, on the end of the state of disaster transitional period.Read More
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade
Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.Read More
EFF confirms Hillary Gardee's body has been found
The EFF has confirmed that the body of the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee was located outside Nelspruit.Read More
Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth instalment of the state capture report.Read More
Municipality blamed for R43.5m Randfontein old age home being empty for 6 years
Presenter Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana and the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Bronwyn Engelbrecht.Read More