Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion
JOHANNESBURG - A shocking leak in the United States has revealed that the Supreme Court may be terminating abortion rights and overturning the 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling that legalised abortion.
Mandy Wiener speaks to health journalist Pontsho Pilane about what this decision could mean and what the global implications could be.
The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which could allow individual states to ban abortion in all cases, including cases of rape and incest.
This bill could also have implications outside of the US as the relationship that America has with other countries, particularly in the global south, could mean that there will be a direct influence on policies and access to resources as Pilane explains.
But the overturning, quite apart from the calamity it represents for women, seems unbelievably irresponsible for judges who presumably want to inculcate respect for principles and norms of the rule of law: suggesting that ‘stare decisis’ and precedent count for nothing.— Nicole Fritz (@Nicole_Fritz) May 3, 2022
Roe V Wade is our business. Every challenge to our Choice of Termination of Pregnancy Act has supporters from the US, US anti-abortion organisations are funding local NGOs and their anti-abortion training, conversion therapy camps and lastly, the impact of the Global Gag Rule.— Pontsho Pilane (@pontsho_pilane) May 3, 2022
When we don’t understand the social, political and economic relationship the US and South Africa have, particularly when it comes to global public health, we are on the backfoot because we don’t understand what kind of implications this has for not only us in South Africa but also for the rest of the world.Pontsho Pilane, Health Journalist
Listen to the audio for more:
Source : Supplied
More from World
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'
Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with various government leaders.Read More
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'
The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.Read More
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.Read More
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert
Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather.Read More
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA
Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents.Read More
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'
John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.Read More
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time
Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?Read More
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs
Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.Read More