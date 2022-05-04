Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion





JOHANNESBURG - A shocking leak in the United States has revealed that the Supreme Court may be terminating abortion rights and overturning the 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling that legalised abortion.

Mandy Wiener speaks to health journalist Pontsho Pilane about what this decision could mean and what the global implications could be.

The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which could allow individual states to ban abortion in all cases, including cases of rape and incest.

This bill could also have implications outside of the US as the relationship that America has with other countries, particularly in the global south, could mean that there will be a direct influence on policies and access to resources as Pilane explains.

But the overturning, quite apart from the calamity it represents for women, seems unbelievably irresponsible for judges who presumably want to inculcate respect for principles and norms of the rule of law: suggesting that ‘stare decisis’ and precedent count for nothing. — Nicole Fritz (@Nicole_Fritz) May 3, 2022

Roe V Wade is our business. Every challenge to our Choice of Termination of Pregnancy Act has supporters from the US, US anti-abortion organisations are funding local NGOs and their anti-abortion training, conversion therapy camps and lastly, the impact of the Global Gag Rule. — Pontsho Pilane (@pontsho_pilane) May 3, 2022

When we don’t understand the social, political and economic relationship the US and South Africa have, particularly when it comes to global public health, we are on the backfoot because we don’t understand what kind of implications this has for not only us in South Africa but also for the rest of the world. Pontsho Pilane, Health Journalist

Listen to the audio for more: