Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appe... 6 May 2022 6:14 PM
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning. 6 May 2022 4:45 PM
Mbalula: Toll fees at Tongaat, Umvoti suspended to help flood-hit communities Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said this during his visit to inspect how roads are being reconstructed in the province. 6 May 2022 3:53 PM
View all Local
'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying Clement Manyathela speaks to provincial treasurer of the ANC Eastern Cape, Babalo Madikizela, about the highly contested conferenc... 6 May 2022 1:27 PM
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground. 5 May 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees. 5 May 2022 9:27 AM
View all Politics
Africa's travel exhibitors share experiences at this year's indaba From Cape to Cairo, Clement Manyathela spotlights guests that contribute to Africa's tourism industry through business or pleasure... 6 May 2022 11:23 AM
SAA focuses on reconnecting the continent through African partnership Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Airways chief commercial officer Simon Newton-Smith. 6 May 2022 10:00 AM
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa. 6 May 2022 7:35 AM
View all Business
WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features. 6 May 2022 7:27 PM
The upside of failure: What does failure mean to David Kau? Comedian David Kau had his first exposure of what it means to fail from school. 6 May 2022 5:54 PM
How to know if you are in a parent-child relationship dynamic with your spouse Clement Manyathela chats to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Zwane about the different dynamics of a parent-child relationship. 6 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
View all Sport
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100 While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love withou... 5 May 2022 5:18 PM
View all Entertainment
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'

5 May 2022 6:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sasfin
Personal finance
investing
David Shapiro
Investment School
investment portfolio
your personality and investing

Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show.
© instaphotos/123rf.com

Your personal traits will influence your ability to deal with pressure and uncertainty, and no less so when it comes to investing.

That's why stockbrokers need to be able to handle clients' personalities much like psychologists says David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson of Sasfin Securities.

And the volatility in the current market will test the mettle of any nervous investor.

RELATED: Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

We're going through an extremely difficult period now. We hit a high in global markets on the 1st of January and the three or four months that followed, the markets have been taken down by a whole lot of factors.

David Shapiro, Deputy chair - Sasfin Securities

We've got problems in China, the US Fed worries about inflation, and we've got a war in Ukraine so people are entitled to feel a little insecure.

David Shapiro, Deputy chair - Sasfin Securities

It's the way that people respond during these periods that actually defines their success, or not... You have to learn to get through these times.

David Shapiro, Deputy chair - Sasfin Securities

Sometimes the best response is no response, comments Whitfield.

RELATED: The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)

'Stay in the market', affirms Shapiro.

Invariably, over the last twenty or thirty years or so, the best response I think generally has been 'no response' when it comes to an inflection point like we're feeling at the moment.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

If you go back in time and you look at how the market has performed, the chart goes from the bottom left hand to the top right hand! (with a lot of ups and downs along the way)

David Shapiro, Deputy chair - Sasfin Securities

We've got to understand the problems, but you've got to talk people through... these are the businesses in which we're invested and they're still doing very well... What's not fine at the moment is that markets are very volatile and uncertain.

David Shapiro, Deputy chair - Sasfin Securities

Shapiro has around five decades of experience helping people build wealth and understand what the risks are.

He shares five life lessons that can improve your investment outcomes:

1. Get on the right bus (if you catch a bus to Cape Town and your destination is Durban, no matter how long you stay on the bus you’ll never reach Durban)

2. Take your losses quickly, your profits slowly

3. If you look back on the market with regret, you’ll die of remorse

4. Do the research (hope and prayer are great for church or shul – not for the market)

5. When in doubt, stay out (you don’t have to be fully invested all the time)

Listen to the full conversation in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'




5 May 2022 6:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sasfin
Personal finance
investing
David Shapiro
Investment School
investment portfolio
your personality and investing

More from Business

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

6 May 2022 4:45 PM

This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's travel exhibitors share experiences at this year's indaba

6 May 2022 11:23 AM

From Cape to Cairo, Clement Manyathela spotlights guests that contribute to Africa's tourism industry through business or pleasure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA focuses on reconnecting the continent through African partnership

6 May 2022 10:00 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Airways chief commercial officer Simon Newton-Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs

6 May 2022 7:35 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?

6 May 2022 5:55 AM

In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around

5 May 2022 9:51 PM

The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants

5 May 2022 7:23 PM

The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa

5 May 2022 5:59 PM

Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling Africa beyond the Safari.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing

6 May 2022 7:27 PM

The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The upside of failure: What does failure mean to David Kau?

6 May 2022 5:54 PM

Comedian David Kau had his first exposure of what it means to fail from school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to know if you are in a parent-child relationship dynamic with your spouse

6 May 2022 1:31 PM

Clement Manyathela chats to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Zwane about the different dynamics of a parent-child relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day

6 May 2022 1:19 PM

From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We fulfill an average of 4.7 dreams every day countrywide - Reach For A Dream

6 May 2022 10:51 AM

Reach For A dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos says people should support the cause and buy slipper stickers for R20.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist

6 May 2022 10:50 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to counselling therapist Lauren Moore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day

6 May 2022 10:32 AM

Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around

5 May 2022 9:51 PM

The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm

5 May 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses

5 May 2022 8:06 PM

Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The upside of failure: What does failure mean to David Kau?

Lifestyle

Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling

Local

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

Business Local

EWN Highlights

EFF concerned about lack of progress from police into Hillary Gardee's murder

6 May 2022 9:16 PM

Unanimous UN Security Council declaration backs 'peaceful' Ukraine solution

6 May 2022 8:52 PM

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declares emergency after crippling strike

6 May 2022 8:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA