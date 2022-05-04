JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?
While there are good volumes in shares that are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), there's been a boom in delistings in recent years, comments Bruce Whitfield.
One deterrent is the stream of complaints about the amount of red tape companies encounter when they do want to list.
On Wednesday, the exchange announced amendments to its listings requirements, effective from June.
[They] are a culmination of a comprehensive consultation process with market participants and the FSCA aimed at achieving a level of effective and appropriate regulation for companies listed on the JSE’s Main Board and Alternative Exchange (AltX).JSE statement
Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage and also talks to Andre Visser, the JSE's Director of Issuer Regulations.
Visser says the announcement is the tail end of a process the exchange started last year.
As a responsible listings authority we took the steps last year to publish a consultation document to separate the noise from the facts and actually get input from the market... to create a more enabling environment for listed companies.Andre Visser, Director: Issuer Regulation - JSE
He says more changes will be announced in the next two weeks, including an improvement for technology-related listings.
One of those would be to introduce the concept of a technology board on the JSE, and various other proposals that would be probably be some of the more significant changes we've made over the last 15 years.Andre Visser, Director: Issuer Regulation - JSE
In his conversation with Whitfield, Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage emphasizes that macro conditions also influence the appetite for listing.
It's encouraging that the JSE is trying to address the things that it can control, he says.
To be fair, there are things that the JSE can control and things that they can't control. The biggest uncontrollable is the valuation and the appetite for smaller businesses...Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
The biggest driver behind listings is the kind of valuations that market players and institutions are prepared to place on businesses.Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
I think it does help over time, when conditions are conducive to companies listing that the barriers to listing are fewer... but it's actually much more about the macro environment...Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
