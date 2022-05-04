



The Champagne wine region of France is celebrating soaring sales of bubbly through 2021 after a slump in 2020.

Sales increased by 31% to 321 million bottles according to an article published on How we made it in Africa.

Exports accounted for 56% of all champagne sales, and South Africa played its part.

© barmalini/123rf.com

According to French industry body Comité Champagne, South Africa was the biggest importer of champagne in Africa in 2021.

South Africa imported just under 1.1 million bottles of French champagne, worth more than R458 million (over €27 million).

Nigeria was the second biggest importer on the continent with 559,000 bottles.

If you go down the list, Ivory Coast is in third position followed by Democratic Republic of Congo in fourth, Cameroon in fifth and Togo in sixth position. Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

It's interesting because these are quite small economies but they are punching far above their weight in terms of French champagne consumption. The fact that many are previous French colonies might play a role... Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

According to the data South Africa is the 20th biggest French champagne importer in the world, with Nigeria the 24th biggest.

I'm stunned, quite frankly, that South Africa is number one. We have some phenomenal Cap Classique and in many cases some of the pricier Cap Classiques - but still cheaper than the French imports - I think box far above the weight of the entry-level French imports. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the conversation on Africa Business Focus (champagne discussion at 3:12):

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021