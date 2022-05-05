Financial cost of job seeking a massive stumbling block for youth
JOHANNESBURG - Young people across the country know that searching for a job is no easy task. Above the difficulties of job availability or lack thereof, many are also being struck by how expensive it is to look for work, especially when the search is taking years.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for Youth Capital, about the financial cost of job seeking and how this limits opportunities for the youth.
When it comes to looking for employment, there are several unexpected costs that make the hunt almost impossible for the people who need it. From the cost of transport, professional clothes for interviews, and even the data costs needed, it can lead to several months of spending money with nothing in return.
This, in turn, can lead to people becoming despondent and all but giving up.
When this job hunt is taking many years, as it often does according to Duncan-Williams, young people are forced to rely on borrowing money from friends and family just to submit applications and will often have months where they don’t have the means to keep applying.
The majority of young people look for more than a year for work, and actually many of them will say they’re looking for more than three years.Kristal Duncan-Williams, Project Lead for Youth Capital
The impossibility of applying for jobs because of the cost of it means that many people are not given the opportunities they should have, which further contributes to the inequality and high unemployment we see across South Africa.
In order to make moves towards equality and improvements in the employment rate, we need to find ways to make the job search more accessible and help the young people of our country to find opportunities and join the workforce.
