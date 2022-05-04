SA's 30-day transitional COVID-19 measures expire at midnight - what now?





President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted South Africa's national state of disaster last month.

He stipulated that a transitional period would remain in place for a period of 30 days after the announcement.

However, that period lapses at midnight, which begs the question - what now?

The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner was joined by Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale.

He says a detailed announcement will be released before midnight with a way forward regarding regulations.

Mohale assured listeners and the public that the coming announcement will not have a gap as far as management of COVID-19 pandemic is concerned.

He says the department received over 300,000 comments from the general public about the termination of the national state of disaster.

In his address a month ago, the president said: "Accordingly, certain transitional provisions will remain in place for a period of 30 days after the termination of the national state of disaster to ensure essential public health precautions and other necessary services are not interrupted while the new regulations in terms of the National Health Act come into effect."

He then added that: "What this means is that all regulations and directions made in terms of the Disaster Management Act following the declaration of the national state of disaster in response to COVID-19 are repealed with effect from midnight tonight, with the exception of a few transitional measures."

Listen to the audio for more.