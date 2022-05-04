SA's 30-day transitional COVID-19 measures expire at midnight - what now?
President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted South Africa's national state of disaster last month.
He stipulated that a transitional period would remain in place for a period of 30 days after the announcement.
However, that period lapses at midnight, which begs the question - what now?
The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner was joined by Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale.
He says a detailed announcement will be released before midnight with a way forward regarding regulations.
Mohale assured listeners and the public that the coming announcement will not have a gap as far as management of COVID-19 pandemic is concerned.
He says the department received over 300,000 comments from the general public about the termination of the national state of disaster.
In his address a month ago, the president said: "Accordingly, certain transitional provisions will remain in place for a period of 30 days after the termination of the national state of disaster to ensure essential public health precautions and other necessary services are not interrupted while the new regulations in terms of the National Health Act come into effect."
He then added that: "What this means is that all regulations and directions made in terms of the Disaster Management Act following the declaration of the national state of disaster in response to COVID-19 are repealed with effect from midnight tonight, with the exception of a few transitional measures."
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Politics
'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying
Clement Manyathela speaks to provincial treasurer of the ANC Eastern Cape, Babalo Madikizela, about the highly contested conference.Read More
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants
The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.Read More
Ramaphosa should axe Gordhan for dodging SAA questions, says DA MP Alf Lees
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees.Read More
'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Maverick's Ed Stoddard about platinum miners' demand for "pay hikes of up to almost 40%".Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'
The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land and labour.Read More
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade
Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.Read More
EFF confirms Hillary Gardee's body has been found
The EFF has confirmed that the body of the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee was located outside Nelspruit.Read More
Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth instalment of the state capture report.Read More
Municipality blamed for R43.5m Randfontein old age home being empty for 6 years
Presenter Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana and the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Bronwyn Engelbrecht.Read More