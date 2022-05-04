'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Could the gold miners' strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's operations in Gauteng and the Free State be a warmup for a looming strike by platinum workers?
That's the question asked by Ed Stoddard in an article published on Business Maverick.
The gold miners are sticking to their demand for a pay hike of R1,000 a month, while Sibanye is offering R850 a month each year over the course of three years.
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) at Sibanye's Marikana platinum mine are demanding wage hikes of up to almost 40%, according to a document obtained by Business Maverick.
"A decade after the murdered Marikana strikers demanded a basic wage of R12,500 a month, the rallying cry is now R20,000 a month."
While Amcu is not threatening a strike at this moment the demand for an increase of about 40% is the union's opening gambit in the platinum sector, specifically at the Marikana mine says Stoddard.
He notes that not all of Sibanye's PGM (platinum group metals) mines are at Rustenburg.
For Amcu, making these demands from Marikana... as we're coming up to a decade after the massacre... I think they're trying to draw a line in the sand on this.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
I really have the impression... that the gold strike right now... is a warmup for a potential, impending platinum strike...Ed Stoddard, Journalist
Stoddard says the fact that traditional opponents Amcu and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have mended fences, also suggests that they're targeting the platinum sector in this case.
This momentum is building up as President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to abandon a May Day rally because of heckling from striking Sibanye miners.
It was in Rustenburg, which has been Amcu's power base, but the workers who were booing him were obviously bused in from the Free State and the West Rand.... There is no strike in Rustenburg at the moment.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
Listen to Stoddard's analysis in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Indications that gold miners' strike a warmup for strike by platinum workers'
Source : @_AMCU/Twitter
