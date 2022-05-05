Motorists warned they'll face the law if they miss licence renewal deadline
JOHANNESBURG - It's D-day for motorists whose driver's licenses expired between March 2020 and August last year.
According to officials, at the beginning of May, 1.3 million license cards had not been renewed.
This after operations at centres were stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the country’s only licence printing machine was also sent to Germany for repairs, causing further backlogs.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said that 68% of those who had not renewed their driver's licenses were between the ages of 25 and 50.
It said that motorists who missed Thursday’s deadline were advised to obtain temporary licences.
Drivers are being warned that police will from this week, not hesitate to apply the law.
The RTMC said that license centres in most of the provinces were working extended hours to keep up with demand.
This article first appeared on EWN : Motorists warned they'll face the law if they miss licence renewal deadline
Source : Supplied.
