SA-TIED phase two to support 'ambitions for economic and structural reforms'
Finance Minister of Enoch Godongwana together with the High Commissioner of the UK to South Africa, Antony Phillipson, will be hosting the second phase of The Southern Africa – Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) programme on Thursday.
The SA-TIED programmes aim to support policy-making for inclusive growth and economic transformation in the Southern Africa region.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to UK High Commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson for more details.
This is not about slogans, it is about partnerships with the government of South Africa to support their ambitions for economic and structural reforms. This programme is about focusing on issues where we think we can make a difference.Antony Phillipson, UK High Commissioner to South Africa
It is about bringing our best practice and also things that we have tried and haven't worked to help South Africa deliver its own restructural reform ambitions.Antony Phillipson, UK High Commissioner to South Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
