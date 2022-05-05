'We want children to be free and move freely': Health Dept on COVID regulations
The Health Department says school children can now play "freely" in school without having to worry about wearing a mask.
The department announced the limited regulations on Wednesday night and said that this was to ensure that there was no gap in terms of legal instruments to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, deputy director-general at the Health Department, Dr Nicholas Crisp, says that once the school children leave the school premises, they need to wear their masks at indoor gatherings.
There were a lot of comments about schools, particularly Basic Education institutions in general as opposed to other educational institutions and the intention is that we do not regard them as gatherings and we regard them as a place of learning where we want the children be as free and be able to move freely as possible.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Health Department
Where there are sick people or people who feel comfortable wearing a mask, they are encouraged to do so but if they are in the classroom and there is sufficient social distancing, then they will not need to wear a mask on school premises. The wearing of masks is less of a concern for us in that particular environment.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Health Department
Government released a statement an hour before the midnight deadline.— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) May 5, 2022
- Public comment period has been extended
- Masks indoors continue
- But this does not apply to children in schools
- Indoor gathering restrictions continue pic.twitter.com/KyvryTyDiI
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Mbalula: Toll fees at Tongaat, Umvoti suspended to help flood-hit communities
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said this during his visit to inspect how roads are being reconstructed in the province.Read More
Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'
In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.Read More
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
'All these regulations have done very little to protect people from COVID-19'
Wits University dean of the faculty of Health Sciences Professor Shabir Madhi says people are wearing the wrong masks and wearing them wrong.Read More
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.Read More
City of Tshwane phasing out ambulance services, provincial govt to take over
Bongani Bingwa speaks to MMC for Community Safety at the City of Tshwane Alderman Grandi Theunissenabout the provincialisation of ambulance services.Read More