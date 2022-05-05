'We want children to be free and move freely': Health Dept on COVID regulations





The Health Department says school children can now play "freely" in school without having to worry about wearing a mask.

The department announced the limited regulations on Wednesday night and said that this was to ensure that there was no gap in terms of legal instruments to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, deputy director-general at the Health Department, Dr Nicholas Crisp, says that once the school children leave the school premises, they need to wear their masks at indoor gatherings.

There were a lot of comments about schools, particularly Basic Education institutions in general as opposed to other educational institutions and the intention is that we do not regard them as gatherings and we regard them as a place of learning where we want the children be as free and be able to move freely as possible. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Health Department

Where there are sick people or people who feel comfortable wearing a mask, they are encouraged to do so but if they are in the classroom and there is sufficient social distancing, then they will not need to wear a mask on school premises. The wearing of masks is less of a concern for us in that particular environment. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Health Department

Government released a statement an hour before the midnight deadline.



- Public comment period has been extended

- Masks indoors continue

- But this does not apply to children in schools

