'They tried to kill me but failed,' Justice Sachs talks about apartheid





Former Constitutional Chief Justice Albert Louis Sachs, known from childhood as Albie, says his parent's involvement in politics had a part in him getting involved in the Struggle.

Sachs says he could not stand by and let his peers fight for democracy alone.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela during the Hanging Out feature, Sachs says they were often arrested for no reason.

We were thrown into jail without charge, without lawyers, without family or anything. That was very very hard. Albie Sachs, Activist and former Constitutional Court Judge

Sachs says April 7 1988, the date he lost his arm is inked in his life and memory. He adds that he knew being in the struggle against the apartheid government was risky.

They tried to kill me and they failed. My dear very close friend Ruth First was blown up by a bomb. This is part and parcel of the culture we grew up in. We knew that there would be a lot of suffering in the struggle for freedom but we knew we would break through. Albie Sachs, Activist and former Constitutional Court Judge

Soft vengeance is very powerful because then you are transcending the bitterness of the conflict and you are doing the things that enable people to express their humanity. Albie Sachs, Activist and former Constitutional Court Judge

Listen to the full interview below: