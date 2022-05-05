This is why the price of diesel is increasing
Diesel vehicle owners in South Africa would have been disappointed to se that while the petrol price for may has declined slightly, the diesel price has increased.
Lester Kiewet spoke to Professor Harro Von Blottniz about why the price of diesel is increasing and what that effect will be.
The reason for this is that there is a global shortage of middle distillate, which is needed to produce diesel fuel.
Both petrol and diesel are produced using crude oil but petrol is not being affected in the same way as the process of producing petrol is different to that of diesel and the demand for petrol has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels according to Von Blottniz.
When the global market demand shifts from a historic demand, then there’s only so much that the refiners can do based on the crude oil that’s coming in and the technology that they’ve got.Harro Von Blottniz, Professor of chemical engineering at University of Cape Town
It is not only diesel motorists who will be affected by this, Eskom is highly reliant on diesel to power their turbines so this raise in prices could further affect the electricity supply and cause financial strain for Eskom.
To find out more, listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : This is why the price of diesel is increasing
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nomadsoul1/nomadsoul12002/nomadsoul1200200058/139274080-man-with-empty-purse-on-gas-station-fuel-filling.jpg
