SAA focuses on reconnecting the continent through African partnership
South African Airways (SAA) chief commercial officer Simon Newton-Smith says that the airline is back after a turbulent financial tenure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged mismanagement of funds at the airline.
Speaking on The Clement Manyathela Show, Newton-Smith says the airline is now prioritising reconnecting Africa and recovering routes.
Our job as an airline is to bring people, tourism and trade closer to each other.Simon Newton-Smith, Chief commercial officer - South African Airways
Our focus has been reconnecting Africa, our focus has been reinstating routes that were lost during covidSimon Newton-Smith, Chief commercial officer - South African Airways
Recovery plans include adding another seven destinations to the African continent as well as returning to the original network.
SAA has signed a strategic partnership Kenya airways and plans to expand their partnership to include other African airlines as well.
In a combination of new destinations i.e a return to the original network and some additional frequencies to services that we've already relaunched.Simon Newton-Smith, Chief commercial officer - South African Airways
If the goal is to connect the continent, we gotta make it easier for people to travel across the continent and not just in and out of airline hubs.Simon Newton-Smith, Chief commercial officer - South African Airways
