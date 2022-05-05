Africa's Travel Indaba: Promoting the authenticity of Africa





Africa's Travel Indaba, one of the largest tourism events on the continent, is back in South Africa after two years.

Clement speaks to South African Tourism board member, Thebe Ikalafeng, about the promotion of Africa and the challenges of selling Africa beyond the safari.

Ikalafeng, who has travelled to about every country in Africa, says as a continent, we probably have more to offer than anywhere else - from a historical, religious and tourism perspective.

Often, tourists coming to Africa are primarily focused of safaris and see that as our continent's greatest offering, but Ikalafeng believes that the greatest thing that Africa has to offer is authenticity.

What we can sell them here in this great continent is authenticity of the product of Africa. Thebe Ikalafeng, South African Tourism board member

