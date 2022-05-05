How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around





© deagreez/123rf.com

South Africa's relatively new privacy laws are obviously meant to protect us from the harm that can be caused by abuse of our personal information.

But can the Protection of Personal Information Act - the POPI Act or POPIA - be more of a hindrance than a help in some instances?

"I don't know about you, but I've noticed a lot more nuisance calls since POPIA, than before it" says Bruce Whitfield.

RELATED: Is it legal for security guards to scan your ID? Attorney Karl Blom explains

Journalist Wendy Knowler reports that following up on consumer complaints is harder now because some companies cite the Act as the reason they can't respond.

Now they've got to protect their client, who is asking me to take up their complaint with the company because they can't get any joy directly... and that company is now using Popia to say they can't help (although the client has given me all their personal details). Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

I mean go away, that's ridiculous!... As far as I'm concerned that's already horrible, sneaky abuse of a good law. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler relates the horror story of how use of the POPI Act affected a family who'd applied for UK visas through a visa application company.

When the applicants' info was lost due to a hard drive failure there was no way to contact them as email backups 'are not allowed'.

This was the Information Regulator's response when Knowler queried the statement:

POPIA does not prohibit a responsible party from backing up information as long as consent was sought and there are security safeguards that are in place to ensure that the personal information is protected. (ie Clients’ info should be deleted after the visas are issued) Nomzamo Zondi, Spokesperson - Information Regulator

It’s now going to cost the family more than R18,000 to change all their flight bookings.

To hear about more consumer complaint follow-ups involving POPIA, take a listen:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around