FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses
First National Bank has announced the launch of the government-backed 'bounce back' scheme designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises get back on their feet.
The Bounce Back Support Scheme is a way for government to facilitate the recovery of businesses beyond the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.
The necessary funding will initially take the form of loan guarantees.
FNB says it has already begun processing applications, reports BusinessTech.
RELATED: Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work
"Funds borrowed from this Scheme, through participating banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and non-bank Small Medium Enterprise (SME) finance providers, can be used for growth and expansion and to foster job creation within South Africa."
Media statement on the Bounce Bank Support Scheme for businesses. Read more from the Treasury website: https://t.co/5wDMcj9opv @BankingZA @SAReserveBank pic.twitter.com/8T7MUB3T3F— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) April 26, 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews financial analyst Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex.
The design ensures that the government takes some of the risk off the balance sheets of banks... The problem with the loan guarantee scheme launched in 2020 following the first lockdowns is that that banks were stuck with the first loss...Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex
With this scheme there is a first tranche loss that the government will cover of a portfolio. In effect, government is covering the first 20.5% of loans that go bad... That really does shift the banks' appetite as it means they can tolerate much more risk.Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex
For more detail, listen to the discussion below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89828765_smiling-african-entrepreneurs-standing-at-the-counter-of-their-bakery.html?term=black%2Bsmall%2Bbusiness&vti=lyiiverva8isntbch3-1-1
More from Business
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Africa's travel exhibitors share experiences at this year's indaba
From Cape to Cairo, Clement Manyathela spotlights guests that contribute to Africa's tourism industry through business or pleasure.Read More
SAA focuses on reconnecting the continent through African partnership
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Airways chief commercial officer Simon Newton-Smith.Read More
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.Read More
When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?
In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.Read More
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More
Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants
The Money Show talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about whether government and unions can find middle ground.Read More
Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'
Personalities impact investments. Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro has advice on dealing with uncertain times on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Mbalula: Toll fees at Tongaat, Umvoti suspended to help flood-hit communities
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said this during his visit to inspect how roads are being reconstructed in the province.Read More
Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'
In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.Read More
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
'All these regulations have done very little to protect people from COVID-19'
Wits University dean of the faculty of Health Sciences Professor Shabir Madhi says people are wearing the wrong masks and wearing them wrong.Read More
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.Read More
City of Tshwane phasing out ambulance services, provincial govt to take over
Bongani Bingwa speaks to MMC for Community Safety at the City of Tshwane Alderman Grandi Theunissenabout the provincialisation of ambulance services.Read More
More from Lifestyle
WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing
The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features.Read More
The upside of failure: What does failure mean to David Kau?
Comedian David Kau had his first exposure of what it means to fail from school.Read More
How to know if you are in a parent-child relationship dynamic with your spouse
Clement Manyathela chats to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Zwane about the different dynamics of a parent-child relationship.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
We fulfill an average of 4.7 dreams every day countrywide - Reach For A Dream
Reach For A dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos says people should support the cause and buy slipper stickers for R20.Read More
Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to counselling therapist Lauren Moore.Read More
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day
Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.Read More
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More