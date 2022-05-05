Standoff looms as unions demand 10% pay increase for public servants
A standoff with government is looming after unions representing public servants tabled their wage demands on Thursday.
They indicated they want a 10% pay increase in addition to other adjustments, as the latest round of negotiations got under way at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council.
Government has already backtracked on increases agreed to in 2020 (the final year of a 3-year deal) saying these are unaffordable.
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets comment from Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.
In reality, government can always go and borrow money to fund its expenditure, but I think it is more the cost of that funding which matters.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
In the February Budget, National Treasury budgeted for a 1.8% increase over the next three fiscal years. If you look at where the unions are starting at 10%, it's miles apart...Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Mhlanga says a slowdown in the global economy should also be taken into consideration, along with possibly disappointing tax revenues and the potential extension of the Covid relief grant beyond March 2023.
Government also had to sell crude oil reserves to fund temporary relief for consumers in the form of a fuel levy cur.
We don't know what's going to happen beyond May when this expires, which means there are bound to be some forgone revenues if government chooses to continue to cushion consumers.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
While the unions are putting government in a tough spot, their demands are understandable in view of the continuing increase in the cost of living he says.
"But 10% is too much compared to where government has set itself in the Budget."
What does Mhlanga feel would be an appropriate middle ground? He believes an inflation adjustment would make a lot of sense.
10% is going to be about 4% in real terms, which means above inflation if you look at inflation expectations of just below 6% for 2022... A 4% real wage growth is really very high.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
One of the reasons the country ended up with an unsustainable fiscus in the first place is because of very high wage settlements over the last decade he says.
It would also be negative for South Africa's credit rating outlook.
Listen to Mhlanga detail the wide-ranging impact of a possible public servant strike:
