Court dismisses John Hlophe’s bids over gross misconduct findings against him
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's multiple challenges to gross misconduct findings against him.
Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway Constitutional Court justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to rule in favour of the former president Jacob Zuma.
This was in 2008 when attempts were made to invalidate search and seizure warrants by the Scorpions.
The court has rejected Hlophe's argument that rather than voting on whether he should be impeached, the National Assembly should conduct its own investigation.
Hlophe has consistently maintained that his discussions with Jafta and Nkabinde were innocent academic discussions.
But the court has reprimanded him, saying that he should not be talking to judges when he is not involved in the case.
This article first appeared on EWN : Court dismisses John Hlophe’s bids over gross misconduct findings against him
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Mbalula: Toll fees at Tongaat, Umvoti suspended to help flood-hit communities
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said this during his visit to inspect how roads are being reconstructed in the province.Read More
Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'
In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.Read More
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
'All these regulations have done very little to protect people from COVID-19'
Wits University dean of the faculty of Health Sciences Professor Shabir Madhi says people are wearing the wrong masks and wearing them wrong.Read More
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.Read More
City of Tshwane phasing out ambulance services, provincial govt to take over
Bongani Bingwa speaks to MMC for Community Safety at the City of Tshwane Alderman Grandi Theunissenabout the provincialisation of ambulance services.Read More