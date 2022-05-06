Promoting township economy: You can learn so much about SA





The Gauteng Tourism Authority has announced that it has enacted the Township Economic Development Act designed and expected to help revive the township economy.

According to the Gauteng government, the act will provide for the licensing of township-based enterprise, provide for management of the fund through the Gauteng Township Economic Development Fund, provide for principles to be adopted by municipalities in drafting and adopting by-laws and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Sithembiso Dlamini, CEO of the Gauteng Tourism Authority, says the point of this Act is to promote the township market to international buyers.

What we are trying to do as the Tourism Authority is that we are supporting the implementation of that act, giving small businesses and products that are based in townships that market access that can speak to buyers, and we do know that there are international buyers. Sithembiso Dlamini, CEO of the Gauteng Tourism Authority

We are saying that you can actually consider using your five-star products, but if you want an all-rounded experience and you actually want to learn more about South Africa, [you can learn about South Africa in townships as well]. Sithembiso Dlamini, CEO of the Gauteng Tourism Authority

The promotion of local tourism is not just aimed at international tourists, according to Dlamini.