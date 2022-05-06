Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs





Industry body Fedhasa says the hospitality sector has been left in limbo by new COVID-19 rules

Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson says limiting gatherings to 50% of a venue's capacity leaves the events industry out in the cold until the final COVID-19 health regulations are decided

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) says the country's hospitality and events sector cannot afford any more uncertainty around COVID-19 regulations affecting the industry.

The Health Department implemented interim regulations on Thursday after it extended the public consultation period for its proposed COVID-19 health regulations by three months.

Under the interim rules, indoor and outdoor events are limited to a maximum of 50% of the venue capacity.

Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson says the 50% capacity restriction, which could be in place for at least the next three months, will cripple the events sector.

Anderson says the continued uncertainty around the finalisation of COVID-19 regulations is leaving the industry in limbo.

She has warned that uncertainty will delay the sector's economic recovery and potentially lead to a "poverty pandemic".

"We really hope that government will come to some decisions regarding rules sooner rather than later," she tells CapeTalk.

We need certainty, the whole industry needs certainty and I don't think they are understanding that we are basically being put on hold. Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

The area where we would really like government to look at is the fact that events still own have half capacity, that will be from your Rugby Sevens to rock concerts or whatever the case is. Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

For hospitality, we derive a lot of our business from major events, and also the big problem is that there is now going to be three months of consultation so we haven't got certainty and that's what hospitality and events actually need before they can actually organise something. Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

I think the rules that they are imposing are actually going to have more of a detrimental effect than the positive they are theoretically doing in order to save us from Covid-19 because we are ending with a poverty pandemic which I think from a damaging point of view is going to be way more severe than the Covid-19 pandemic itself. Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson - Fedhasa

