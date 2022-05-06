Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist
- Counselling therapist Lauren Moore says moms should prioritise their mental health ahead of Mother's Day
- Moore says navigating motherhood is filled with so many challenges and there's no shame in asking for help
The mental burden of motherhood can take its toll on women who often feel the pressure to have it all together.
Juggling the physical and psychological demands of childcare, work and other duties can lead to burnout, says counselling therapist Lauren Moore.
Moore says moms take care of everyone else and tend to put themselves on the back burner to the detriment of their wellbeing.
"It's really dangerous because it takes such a massive toll on our mental health," she warns.
In a recent blogpost, Moore says it's for mothers to slow down, reflect and take time out for themselves.
You can only look after yourself.Lauren Moore, Therapeutic counsellor
She believes that mothers should be less self-critical and show themselves the same kindness and care they give to their families.
Moore says there's no shame in asking for help or being vulnerable when feeling overwhelmed.
She says supporting moms and acknowledging their needs is really important, not just on Mother's Day.
Our kids and family need to be top priority but why is it that we don't prioritise ourselves. You need to create time for yourself and learn to be kind to yourself.Lauren Moore, Therapeutic counsellor
You appreciate your mom and all the moms out there but the severity of the load moms carry is huge, it's a really tough job.Lauren Moore, Therapeutic counsellor
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1905/dolgachov190500149/121944319-happy-african-american-mother-with-baby-at-home.jpg
