City of Tshwane phasing out ambulance services, provincial govt to take over





The City of Tshwane will no longer be offering ambulance services to its residents.

The city says this is because the service has been provincialised. The city says it has started the process of de-fleeting the ambulances it has.

The provincialisation of emergency medical services will take full effect from 16 May 2022.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to MMC for Community Safety at the City of Tshwane Alderman Grandi Theunissen.

The funding has been withdrawn so it is an unfunded service and there are other repercussions in terms of the NHI. It is impossible for us to continue rendering this service. Alderman Grandi Theunissen, City of Tshwane - MMC for Community Safety

We are not handing over anything, as our ambulances became into such a condition that we could not utilise them anymore we started phasing out. Alderman Grandi Theunissen, City of Tshwane - MMC for Community Safety

