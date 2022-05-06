'All these regulations have done very little to protect people from COVID-19'
Wits University dean of the faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Shabir Madhi says the health department has been agnostic in trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Madhi says people have been wearing the wrong masks and wearing them wrong.
On Thursday, the department of health cleared the confusion over the wearing of masks for school children as gazetted on Wednesday night.
RELATED: Pupils must wear masks in classrooms: Health Department clarifies after error
It is total chaos and total confusion and it is all underpinned because truly the department of health does not seem to have a clear goal to what it's trying to archive with this legislation.Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits University
All these regulations have done very little to prevent people from being infected because if they had we wouldn't have close to 85% of the population being infected.Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits University
On the other hand, the head of Solidarity Research Institute (SRI) Connie Mulder says the country needs better regulations from the government.
Listen to the full interview below:
