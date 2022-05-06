Africa's travel exhibitors share experiences at this year's indaba
Africa’s Travel Indaba is a showcase of the widest variety of Africa's best tourism products attracting international buyers and media from across the world.
Owned by South African Tourism it is one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African calendar.
Host Clement Manyathela speaks to different exhibitors at the Africa Travel Indaba on what they have to offer at the Africa Travel Indaba this year.
Kgomotso Pooe, founder and director of Soweto Outdoor Adventures said that his business underwent reconstruction in the past two years due to the influence of COVID-19 restrictions.
Soweto Outdoor Adventures offers a tour of South Africa's most prominent township through hop-on and hop-off sigh seeing activities on a quantum.
He said in order to observe COVID-19 protocols and keep his business afloat he removed the windows of his tour bus.
We had to re-introduce ourselves into the market and came up with a windowless tour busKgomotso Pooe, Founder and director - Soweto Outdoor Adventures.
Author and solo traveller Boipelo Tladinyana-Hlubi spoke about her solo travels around the world and her new book A Safari back to self.
Hlubi has visited almost all of the countries in Africa except one Libiya. She shares how her book documents African tourism as a reflection of self, allowing African to view themselves through themselves.
Other exhibitors include Swelihle Dladla, Head Manager at the Silokazis, a wedding and events company with venues situated in Cato Ridge and another in Inanda Dam.
African spirituality was also touched on with traditional healers at the Africa Travel Indaba.
Healers Lungile Dlamini, aka Gogo Nothile, and Zabelo Hlabisa, aka Gogo Nomkhubulwane, shared their experiences about operating in a modern world.
They aim to create awareness and deconstruct stereotypes around being traditional healers.
Listen to the future of African tourism on The Clement Manyathela Show
