We fulfill an average of 4.7 dreams every day countrywide - Reach For A Dream
It's slipper day and Reach For A Dream is counting on you to help raise funds to fulfil the dreams of children fighting life-threatening illnesses.
Reach For A Dream has been voted South Africa's best NGO and has been operating for the past 34 years.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Reach For A dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos says most of the dreams they have to fulfil this year are travel related.
A lot of our children are very sick so we have to proceed with caution and were going to keep doing the magic that we do every day. We fulfill an average of 4.7 dreams every day countrywide.Julia Sotirianakos, CEO - Reach For A Dream
It is the best job in the world, what we do every day is just the best place to be.Julia Sotirianakos, CEO - Reach For A Dream
The foundation has partnered up with Wimpy, Dischem Pharmacies and Pick 'n Pay, Toyzone and Baby City for this year's fundraising.
Listen to the full interview below:
