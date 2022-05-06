How to know if you are in a parent-child relationship dynamic with your spouse
Is deciding your partner's finances okay and is it acceptable to wash your partner's underwear?
Boundaries can be blurred when involved in a romantic relationship and one might find themselves assuming too much responsibility causing the relationship to feel more like a parent raising their child than a partnership.
Dr Nomasonto Zwane joined The Clement Manyathela Show to help identify how much of your relationship is an equally yolked partnership or more of a adult vs child relationship.
Zwane says the parent-child dynamic is more common many would think.
She shared that she sees the behavioural pattern often in her line of work, highlighting that the problem is people are often unaware of the role they are assuming.
A lot of people that are in these relationships they do not see or even acknowledge it, they are no longer in a partnership but are actually more of a parentDr Nomasonto Zwane, Relationship coach
Zwane says that the power imbalance between partners that assume a parent-child relationship puts a strain on a relationship.
With either the partner in the parent position becoming too controlling and the '"child'' in the relationship rebelling against orders.
When you are in a relationship with a person that when you are looking at them they are more of a child, they don't feel listened to and as a result they become more rebelliousDr Nomasonto Zwane, Relationship coach
Individuals who relate to each other through a parent-child relationship often involve one person who is wounded, either assuming a child or the parent role.
Signs to look out for is if your partner is very controlling and wants to parent you and the inverse is when the partner acts like a child, refusing to take anything seriously.
The relationship coach also advises one to reflect on their child and share their traumas which may be manifesting in the partnership.
Zwane's advice is to be intuitive and listen to what you are feeling when navigating a relationship.
Become aware where you are, who are you at that particular moment and how are you feeling about who you areDr Nomasonto Zwane, Relationship coach
Lastly, In order to maintain and establish the relationship as equals confrontation, being aware of how you are feeling and seeking help are important parts of the recovery process says Zwane.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56102113_male-comforting-to-a-sad-depressed-female-who-needs-help-in-a-coffee-shop-break-up-or-best-friend-co.html?vti=ln864po6hlqw0qqjy2-1-5
More from Lifestyle
WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing
The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features.Read More
The upside of failure: What does failure mean to David Kau?
Comedian David Kau had his first exposure of what it means to fail from school.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
We fulfill an average of 4.7 dreams every day countrywide - Reach For A Dream
Reach For A dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos says people should support the cause and buy slipper stickers for R20.Read More
Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to counselling therapist Lauren Moore.Read More
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day
Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.Read More
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses
Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.Read More