How to know if you are in a parent-child relationship dynamic with your spouse





Is deciding your partner's finances okay and is it acceptable to wash your partner's underwear?

Boundaries can be blurred when involved in a romantic relationship and one might find themselves assuming too much responsibility causing the relationship to feel more like a parent raising their child than a partnership.

Dr Nomasonto Zwane joined The Clement Manyathela Show to help identify how much of your relationship is an equally yolked partnership or more of a adult vs child relationship.

Zwane says the parent-child dynamic is more common many would think.

She shared that she sees the behavioural pattern often in her line of work, highlighting that the problem is people are often unaware of the role they are assuming.

A lot of people that are in these relationships they do not see or even acknowledge it, they are no longer in a partnership but are actually more of a parent Dr Nomasonto Zwane, Relationship coach

Zwane says that the power imbalance between partners that assume a parent-child relationship puts a strain on a relationship.

With either the partner in the parent position becoming too controlling and the '"child'' in the relationship rebelling against orders.

When you are in a relationship with a person that when you are looking at them they are more of a child, they don't feel listened to and as a result they become more rebellious Dr Nomasonto Zwane, Relationship coach

Individuals who relate to each other through a parent-child relationship often involve one person who is wounded, either assuming a child or the parent role.

Signs to look out for is if your partner is very controlling and wants to parent you and the inverse is when the partner acts like a child, refusing to take anything seriously.

The relationship coach also advises one to reflect on their child and share their traumas which may be manifesting in the partnership.

Zwane's advice is to be intuitive and listen to what you are feeling when navigating a relationship.

Become aware where you are, who are you at that particular moment and how are you feeling about who you are Dr Nomasonto Zwane, Relationship coach

Lastly, In order to maintain and establish the relationship as equals confrontation, being aware of how you are feeling and seeking help are important parts of the recovery process says Zwane.