Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'
- Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has lost his High Court bid to challenge the gross misconduct findings against him
- Hlophe was found guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices
- Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says the dismissal of Hlophe's application paves the way for his impeachment
- However, Hlophe has not yet indicated whether he will be taking the matter on appeal
Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says impeachment proceedings against Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe, should now be able to proceed after his application to set aside gross misconduct findings against him dismissed.
The High Court in Johannesburg has rejected Hlophe's attempt to challenge the misconduct findings and Judicial Service Commission (JSC) process that could lead to his sacking.
In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.
Benjamin says Parliament should be able to continue with impeachment proceedings against Hlophe following the "significant" ruling.
RELATED: Court dismisses John Hlophe’s bids over gross misconduct findings against him
He says the judgment has shown that the JSC's decision-making process can stand up to legal scrutiny.
Benjamin says the ball is now in Parliament's court, however, Hlophe can still take the matter on appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.
RELATED: Hlophe's lawyer takes a jab at JSC in court bid to set aside misconduct findings
It's the first real comprehensive test of whether the JSC's decision to find Judge Hlophe guilty of misconduct can withstand scrutiny and it seems as if it has withstood scrutiny, and it does clear the way for now, for Parliament to move to begin the impeachment process.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and advocacy officer - Judges Matter
What happens next is really [up to] Parliament... Now that the judgment is out, Parliament should be in the position to decide when the impeachment process starts and when the meetings will be held.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and advocacy officer - Judges Matter
Of course, Judge Hlophe still has the option of taking this matter on appeal. We haven't gotten any indication of where he might go but I'm thinking he might take it to the Supreme Court of Appeal.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and advocacy officer - Judges Matter
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'
Source : www.judiciary.org.za
More from Local
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Mbalula: Toll fees at Tongaat, Umvoti suspended to help flood-hit communities
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said this during his visit to inspect how roads are being reconstructed in the province.Read More
If Oscar Mabuyane loses it would mean Ramaphosa will be dealt a blow - Analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
'All these regulations have done very little to protect people from COVID-19'
Wits University dean of the faculty of Health Sciences Professor Shabir Madhi says people are wearing the wrong masks and wearing them wrong.Read More
Sex education starts at home and curriculum alone isn't silver bullet, says prof
Presenter Wasanga Mehana chats to Stellenbosh University's dean of education, Prof Mbulungeni Madiba.Read More
City of Tshwane phasing out ambulance services, provincial govt to take over
Bongani Bingwa speaks to MMC for Community Safety at the City of Tshwane Alderman Grandi Theunissenabout the provincialisation of ambulance services.Read More
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.Read More