'Some people are in a tight spot,' says Babalo Madikizela on ANC vote buying





The ninth ANC conference is taking place over this weekend and has already been met with complications, postponements and talks about voter buying.

Clement spoke to former provincial treasurer of the Eastern Cape in the ANC, Babalo Madikizela about the highly contested ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference and his race between Oscar Mabuyane.

Madikizela assured that the conference was all systems ago and should run without problems but made some other controversial statements about the attempted vote buying that has been seen.

He said that they are aware that many delegates have been receiving calls offering money and accommodation as an attempt to sway the outcome of the elections.

A clip was recorded of him telling delegates that they know the offers are being made, but to accept the money and not let it influence their votes.

When asked about this statement he said that vote buying is wrong but that sometimes people are “in a tight spot”.

